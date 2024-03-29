Kerala

Oommen Chandy's daughter not to campaign against AK Antony's son due to 'childhood friendship'

In Pathanamthitta, Anil Antony faces sitting Congress MP Anto Antony and veteran CPI-M leader and two-time state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.
Achu Oomen, Anil Antony.
Achu Oomen, Anil Antony.(IANS)
IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran leader A.K. Antony and late Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy were not only colleagues in the Congress for over six decades but close friends too and the latter's daughter still cherishes their family relationship.

Achu Oommen Chandy has said that she won’t campaign against Antony’s son Anil K. Antony, who has joined the BJP and been fielded from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, as "they are childhood friends".

In Pathanamthitta, Anil Antony faces sitting Congress MP Anto Antony and veteran CPI-M leader and two-time state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

Achu Oomen, Anil Antony.
Why Pulwama terror strike is talking point in Kerala's Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency

As the electoral campaign starts to peak ahead of polling for all 20 Parliamentary seats of the state in the state phase of the polls, Achu Oommen Chandy, who is based in the UAE and engaged in her passions of modelling and travelling, said that she will be campaigning for Congress candidates across the state, except in Pathanamthitta.

Achu Oomen, Anil Antony.
Real-life hero of ‘Aadujeevitham’ is now an election icon in Kerala
Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com