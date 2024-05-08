BJP report claims to win two seats in Kerala, chances in four seats

“Apart from these two sure seats, there are chances that the party will win in four other seats. The two sure seats are Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. The party has identified Attingal, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta as constituencies where chances of win are high. BJP will also cross 20 per cent votes in the state this time in all the contested seats,” the review report stated.

According to the report, the party has identified six seats in which it can get over 30 per cent votes. “The parliament election result would be the start of a change in the political sphere in Kerala,” said BJP state president K Surendran at a press meet.

“BJP will win in all constituencies where the party hoped to win. NDA will also win in good numbers in Kerala. Kerala will also vote for Narendra Modi’s win. However, a section of the media and Congress are engaged in false propaganda against the BJP. The new Kerala after the election result will be a state where the BJP-NDA will have an upper hand,” he said.

Surendran also claimed that the BJP would win in all sure seats as claimed by the leadership earlier. The election result would be a huge setback for the Congress. They would be defeated in their important seats and some of their important leaders would also be defeated. In Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar would definitely win, he added.

Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar said that BJP would emerge as the party with the largest number of MPs in south India. He claimed that in Kerala many CPM- Congress voters have voted for BJP in the recent elections. “Right from the start of the campaign, I have been saying that BJP will win five seats in Kerala,” he said. However, Javadekar did not answer questions related to Sobha Surendran’s revelation about Operation Lotus. Meanwhile, Surendran put the blame on the Congress and said that the whole episode was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress to defeat Sobha Surendran.

“Congress started to campaign against Sobha when it felt that BJP might win in Alappuzha. The accusation against Anil Antony is also baseless. Why is someone raising an allegation that dates back to 15 years. BJP did not take these serious”, he said. Surendran and Javadekar also tried to play down the absence of P K Krishnadas and M T Ramesh at the meeting. “The absence might be due to some important personal issues and they had informed it to the state president,” Javadekar. clarified