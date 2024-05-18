Kerala: Congress ‘A’ group steps up fight against Sudhakaran

The move comes in the wake of Sudhakaran revoking interim Congress state president M M Hassan’s decision to reinstate ‘A’ group leader and then KPCC secretary M A Latheef, who was suspended from the primary membership of the party.

Latheef said he would soon approach AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. “I’ve been waiting for the last two years for the party to reconsider my suspension. I did not ditch the Congress and join another party. After Hassan was given charge, I made a representation requesting him to reconsider the disciplinary action. Before that, I had met K C Joseph and Benny Behanan. The letter informing me of my re-induction into the party came by post two days after the polling (for the Lok Sabha election),” he told TNIE.

Latheef said he decided to approach the KPCC leadership after meeting Venugopal and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.