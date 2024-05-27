Illegal constructions at Varkala Cliff must go, says municipality

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Waking up from slumber, the Varkala municipality has served notices on owners of commercial establishments at Varkala Cliff, ordering them to immediately knock down all illegal structures located beyond the footpath facing the seafront. They have until Monday to comply with the fiat.
The municipality’s move follows multiple reports published by TNIE, extensively covering the pathetic condition of the eroding Varkala Cliff in Thiruvananthapuram.
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, the Cliff has been facing constant neglect by the tourism department as well as the municipality, and is becoming increasingly unsafe for the scores of visitors frequenting it daily, owing to rapidly worsening erosion.
Earlier this month, huge holes had appeared on the Cliff, triggering safety concerns.
The municipality ordered the owners of commercial establishments to remove all illegal extensions and seating arrangements beyond the footpath by 2 pm. Should they fail, the municipality will remove the same and collect the expenses from the owners, the order issued by the local body said.
Several temporary structures, sign boards, and other extensions of trade establishments dot the area beyond the footpath. The recent heavy rain further accelerated the erosion. Parts of the Cliff have collapsed in multiple locations along the footpath, making it dangerous for visitors, residents and tourism stakeholders alike.
Every year, 50,000 foreign tourists visit Varkala on an average. The 6.1-km-long red laterite cliff is a major attraction, drawing scores of domestic tourists. The conservation project of the Cliff has been long pending.
Other than a few studies, the state government has not done much to preserve or conserve the rare geological formation, which was declared a Geo Heritage Site by the Geological Survey of India in 2014.
Widespread encroachment blamed for cliff destruction
Following reports by TNIE, the tourism department had directed the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to visit the Varkala Cliff and review the situation.
A DDMA team visited the spot and submitted a report to the collector. Subsequently, several safety measures, including hand railings and warning boards, were put up at many spots. The DDMA had also directed the municipality to act.
Varkala Municipality authorities said rampant encroachment on the cliff is the primary reason for its destruction. Absence of infrastructure to manage waste water is another.
The Varkala Tourism Development Association is gearing up to put up fencing to prevent accidents and ensure visitors’ safety. “We have also submitted a project for the cliff’s conservation.
The government is yet to approve it. Once it gives its nod, we are ready to demonstrate the surface strengthening work on the cliff,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to VTDA.