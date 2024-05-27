Illegal constructions at Varkala Cliff must go, says municipality

The municipality’s move follows multiple reports published by TNIE, extensively covering the pathetic condition of the eroding Varkala Cliff in Thiruvananthapuram.

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, the Cliff has been facing constant neglect by the tourism department as well as the municipality, and is becoming increasingly unsafe for the scores of visitors frequenting it daily, owing to rapidly worsening erosion.

Earlier this month, huge holes had appeared on the Cliff, triggering safety concerns.

The municipality ordered the owners of commercial establishments to remove all illegal extensions and seating arrangements beyond the footpath by 2 pm. Should they fail, the municipality will remove the same and collect the expenses from the owners, the order issued by the local body said.

Several temporary structures, sign boards, and other extensions of trade establishments dot the area beyond the footpath. The recent heavy rain further accelerated the erosion. Parts of the Cliff have collapsed in multiple locations along the footpath, making it dangerous for visitors, residents and tourism stakeholders alike.

Every year, 50,000 foreign tourists visit Varkala on an average. The 6.1-km-long red laterite cliff is a major attraction, drawing scores of domestic tourists. The conservation project of the Cliff has been long pending.

Other than a few studies, the state government has not done much to preserve or conserve the rare geological formation, which was declared a Geo Heritage Site by the Geological Survey of India in 2014.