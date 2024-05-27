Organ racket: Donors didn’t receive post-operation care

KOCHI: Startling revelations have emerged from the investigation into the international human trafficking racket for organ harvesting recently busted in Kochi. It has come to light that several donors coerced into donating their organs by the racket have not received the necessary post-operative care.
The information surfaced during the probe into the disappearance of Shameer, a native of Thirunellai in Palakkad, who was manipulated into donating his kidney by Sabith Nasar, one of the key figures in the racket arrested at Kochi airport last Sunday. Though the police have yet to locate Shameer, reports indicate that his health is deteriorating due to the lack of follow-up treatment. This neglect likely extends to other poor donors ensnared by the racket, many of whom were misled about the consequences of organ donation and did not receive the recommended medical care.
The current focus of the investigation is to track down the donors. The special investigation team, led by Ernakulam rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena, has found evidence that individuals from as far as Jammu and Kashmir were victims of the racket.
“The donations were carried out without valid documentation. Many donors were coerced into signing agreements with racket members. Following statements from those arrested, the police conducted inquiries in Chennai,” said an officer from the police team.
Since the kidney transplants were performed in Iran, the international scope of the case has hindered further investigation by local authorities.
Additionally, the police discovered substantial financial transactions involving crores of rupees through the bank account of Sajith Shyam, the second individual arrested in the case. Significant sums were transferred to the account of a firm operated by Madhu, a Kochi native and the alleged kingpin based in Iran. These transactions were processed through Sajith’s account to obscure the link to the ringleader. Sajith Shyam, a native of Edathala near Aluva, was arrested on Friday. A woman, an insurance agent based in Kochi, has also been taken into custody, and interrogations are ongoing. The team, under the leadership of Vaibhav Saxena, is closely monitoring the progress of the investigation.
The racket was unearthed following the arrest of Sabith Nasar, 30, from Valapad in Thrissur. Investigators found four Indian passports in his possession, and an inquiry into his international travel activities is already under way..
Dead end
