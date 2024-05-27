Organ racket: Donors didn’t receive post-operation care

The information surfaced during the probe into the disappearance of Shameer, a native of Thirunellai in Palakkad, who was manipulated into donating his kidney by Sabith Nasar, one of the key figures in the racket arrested at Kochi airport last Sunday. Though the police have yet to locate Shameer, reports indicate that his health is deteriorating due to the lack of follow-up treatment. This neglect likely extends to other poor donors ensnared by the racket, many of whom were misled about the consequences of organ donation and did not receive the recommended medical care.

The current focus of the investigation is to track down the donors. The special investigation team, led by Ernakulam rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena, has found evidence that individuals from as far as Jammu and Kashmir were victims of the racket.

“The donations were carried out without valid documentation. Many donors were coerced into signing agreements with racket members. Following statements from those arrested, the police conducted inquiries in Chennai,” said an officer from the police team.