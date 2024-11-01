Hepatitis A cases surge five-fold in Kerala

KOCHI: Multiple outbreaks have resulted in a five-fold rise in Hepatitis A cases in Kerala this year compared to 2023, a revelation that has set alarm bells ringing.

As many as 6123 confirmed Hepatitis A cases and 61 deaths have been reported until October 29 this year. In comparison, there were 1,073 and seven deaths in the 12 months of 2023.

The multiple Hepatitis A outbreaks in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Ernakulam earlier this year contributed to the rising numbers. Malappuram and Kozhikode were the worst hit, reporting more than 50% of this year’s total cases. According to health experts, a detailed study should be done on the rising deaths due to the disease.