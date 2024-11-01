Hepatitis A cases surge five-fold in Kerala

KOCHI: Multiple outbreaks have resulted in a five-fold rise in Hepatitis A cases in Kerala this year compared to 2023, a revelation that has set alarm bells ringing.
As many as 6123 confirmed Hepatitis A cases and 61 deaths have been reported until October 29 this year. In comparison, there were 1,073 and seven deaths in the 12 months of 2023.
The multiple Hepatitis A outbreaks in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Ernakulam earlier this year contributed to the rising numbers. Malappuram and Kozhikode were the worst hit, reporting more than 50% of this year’s total cases. According to health experts, a detailed study should be done on the rising deaths due to the disease.
“The number of deaths will be proportionate to the number of cases reported. When the latter rises, the toll too will increase. If this rise is disproportionate, we will have to study its causes,” said Anish T S, professor of community medicine at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, adding that a detailed virological analysis should be carried out to know the changes in the virus strain.
Age and co-morbidities can lead to death of Hepatitis A patients, said Dr V Ramankutty, a health expert.
“Even now, the number of patients who opt for self-medication and other home remedies is high. Delay in treatment can also cause death,” he said.
Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver and makes people with liver diseases vulnerable. “If a patient already has an existing liver injury or issues with its functioning, Hepatitis A can lead to complications. People who are obese, diabetic and alcoholic need to be more cautious,” said Dr Anish, emphasising the significance of seeking treatment at the earliest.
The experts said the health department, local self-governments, water authority and other departments need to monitor and ensure the quality of water to prevent the spread of the infection. “We study the reasons of a spread only when there is an outbreak. Research should be done into factors causing the spike in Hepatitis A cases. The rising number indicates a public health breakdown and lack of systemic surveillance,” said Dr Ramankutty, adding that source identification is significant in preventing its spread. He also said that the changing lifestyle and the culture of dining out could be reasons behind the independent cases being reported in the state.
Dr Anish too said that the outbreaks of Hepatitis A and other water-borne diseases indicate issues in water supply systems. “Compromising on water quality can claim several lives. Consistent and proper monitoring and testing is a must,” he said, adding that strong surveillance helps in reporting independent cases.