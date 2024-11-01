Kerala: Panel suggestions to prevent firework tragedies gathering dust

KOCHI: Justice P S Gopinathan, who probed the Puttingal fireworks tragedy submitted a detailed report in 2019, recommending a series of stringent measures aimed at preventing such disasters in the future.
The commission’s findings and recommendations assume significance in the wake of recurring fireworks tragedies, the latest one being the mishap at a temple in Kasaragod earlier this week.
The commission recommended shifting the emphasis of fireworks displays from sound to light and colour as is done in developed nations and international events like Olympics, a ban on fireworks exceeding 85 decibels, restrictions on nighttime displays, and strict spatial safety requirements for fireworks sites.
Yet, years later, these crucial recommendations lie dormant, ignored by the very systems they were meant to guide. Justice P S Gopinathan told TNIE, “Though I have filed a detailed report addressing all aspects to prevent such tragedies in the future, nothing has happened. Nobody is concerned about it. Bureaucracy is least concerned about the public’s welfare, and they are sitting in an ivory tower.”
In his report, Justice Gopinathan suggested that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of all districts should identify and nominate a nodal officer not below the rank of a junior superintendent or deputy tahasildar for each festival, to act as the primary point of contact for, and coordination between various statutory agencies.
The DDMA should survey all religious institutions in the respective district that conduct festivals or other events that attract mass gatherings. After identifying such events, multilevel coordination between all stakeholders should be conducted to safely and efficiently manage the event.
A religious institution proposing to conduct festivals that attract mass gatherings should submit a detailed festival plan to the nodal officer at least four months in advance.
The temple committee should appoint a member as a festival controller and he shall be directly responsible for the safety arrangements as required by the DDMA. While preparing the budget for an event, organisers shall allot not less than 25 per cent of the budget amount for safety arrangements so that no safety arrangements shall be compromised for want of funds.
The safety measures so taken shall be presented before the Nodal officer, at least 15 days before the event. The commission suggested that the festival controller shall be the applicant for getting statutory licences. The application for a licence shall be submitted to the office of the district magistrate, at least three months before the scheduled date of the event, with the approval of the nodal officer.
Powerpoints
The festival organisers should place CCTV cameras at various points to monitor the crowd and detect illegal activities.
No licence shall be issued for fireworks other than authorised ones approved by the chief controller of explosives.
For the display of traditional fireworks like ‘Amittu’ and ‘Kuzhiminnal multi-shot gundu’, the manufacturer shall apply to the chief controller of explosives (PESO), Nagpur.
Licence for storing fireworks near the display site shall be obtained by the festival controller from the office of the deputy chief controller of explosives.
The storehouse shall be at a distance of 100 m from the fire site. No storage of fireworks shall be allowed except in the approved storehouse.