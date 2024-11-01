Kerala: Panel suggestions to prevent firework tragedies gathering dust

KOCHI: Justice P S Gopinathan, who probed the Puttingal fireworks tragedy submitted a detailed report in 2019, recommending a series of stringent measures aimed at preventing such disasters in the future.

The commission’s findings and recommendations assume significance in the wake of recurring fireworks tragedies, the latest one being the mishap at a temple in Kasaragod earlier this week.

The commission recommended shifting the emphasis of fireworks displays from sound to light and colour as is done in developed nations and international events like Olympics, a ban on fireworks exceeding 85 decibels, restrictions on nighttime displays, and strict spatial safety requirements for fireworks sites.

Yet, years later, these crucial recommendations lie dormant, ignored by the very systems they were meant to guide. Justice P S Gopinathan told TNIE, “Though I have filed a detailed report addressing all aspects to prevent such tragedies in the future, nothing has happened. Nobody is concerned about it. Bureaucracy is least concerned about the public’s welfare, and they are sitting in an ivory tower.”

In his report, Justice Gopinathan suggested that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of all districts should identify and nominate a nodal officer not below the rank of a junior superintendent or deputy tahasildar for each festival, to act as the primary point of contact for, and coordination between various statutory agencies.

The DDMA should survey all religious institutions in the respective district that conduct festivals or other events that attract mass gatherings. After identifying such events, multilevel coordination between all stakeholders should be conducted to safely and efficiently manage the event.