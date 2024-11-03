‘Bava’, who transformed Jacobite Church, remembered fondly

PUTHENCRUZ : Thousands of devotees and members of the clergy gathered at the Mor Athanasius Cathedral, in Puthencruz, to bid farewell to Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I, a revered leader whose passing leaves a void that the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church will find difficult to bridge. His social and political influence, forged through decades of navigating the church’s crises, has inspired countless. The church’s growth and resilience are testament to his remarkable leadership.

As mourners from across the state converged to pay their last respects to their beloved ‘Bava’, many reflected on his transformative impact. His visionary guidance helped the church overcome numerous challenges, earning him a special place in their hearts.

For the faithful, Mor Baselious Thomas I is an irreplaceable leader. No one can replace our beloved Catholicos, said Jacob, from Idukki. “Our community will never have a leader like him again. He was socially and politically significant. The crisis our community went through when he was a priest and then the Catholicos helped in his growth. Moreover, his interventions and qualities helped the Church flourish,” he said, recounting an incident when the government stepped in right away when the Catholicos chose to go on strike over the church dispute.”

“He was skilled at handling crises and had a strong relationship with politicians and leaders of other communities. It helped solve several issues,” Jacob emphasised.

People from the length and breadth of the state arrived at the headquarters of the Jacobite Church on Saturday to pay their tributes. “I shared a personal connection with Bava and attended the meetings he held with religious and political representatives.

He was a leader who fought for the Jacobite community and advocated for the resolution of conflicts with the Orthodox faction. However, despite multiple attempts, it did not happen,” said Kunju, who travelled from Kottayam for the funeral.