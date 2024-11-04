Are parties talking petty to make up for their lack of development agenda?

PALAKKAD: Election time usually generates heated discussions about local development, or, the lack thereof, in constituencies. Sadly, though, leading candidates in the upcoming by-election to Palakkad have been focusing on state- and local-level political issues to the detriment of the region and its residents.

The parties have been indulging in petty politics to cover for their inefficiencies and inability to offer progressive ideas in the social and economic spheres.

“This is a serious trend that must be addressed. Even seasoned politicians are nowadays busy forwarding comical reels and videos of their political rivals. While admitting to employing any means possible to win elections, parties are really not bothered about the real issues at play. They wax eloquent only when it comes to leaked letters, turncoat activists and the public conduct of candidates,” a senior Congress leader said.

Despite having a significant population of elderly citizens, Palakkad sorely lacks quality healthcare facilities, he said. “The Palakkad government medical college is yet to be fully functional and nowhere in the state do we see a medical college referring cases to a district hospital. Even students and employees of the medical college have to make their way to the district hospital to stage protests,” he quipped.

“Palakkad constituency has changed very little in the last 20 years. People representatives still believe that constructing bus stops, erecting streetlights and visiting voters during deaths and marriage functions are developmental activities. They don’t talk about the town’s lack of public transport, wider roads, new bypasses to ease congestion, proper sports recreation facilities or even a standard crematorium,” pointed out A V Gopinath, former MLA and former DCC president.

The stadium bus stand, indoor stadium, reconstruction of the town hall, development of parks, etc., are all demands that have remained unaddressed. “Unlike in other towns or major constituencies in Kerala, there are no efforts in Palakkad to constitute a town development authority or expert committee to list out the advantages, opportunities, shortfalls in the constituency. In fact all the so-called developments are carried out only for the benefit of some monopoly establishments and individuals,” said Palakkad United Merchants Association president Joby Chungath.

Residents feel that the pending works could turn Palakkad into a decent town. “However, political parties are in no mood to debate civic issues. Anyway, this election will be a litmus test for all those involved, for sure,” K R Chandran, chief patron of Federation of Residents Association, Palakkad, said.