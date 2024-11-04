Two more people die in Kasaragod temple fire accident; total death toll climbs to four

KASARAGOD: Two more people have died from injuries suffered in the recent fireworks accident at a temple near Neeleswaram in this district, raising the death toll to four, officials said on Monday.

Biju (38) and Shibinraj (19), who had been receiving treatment for severe burns at a private hospital in Kozhikode, died on Sunday night.

Earlier, two persons had also died from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals.