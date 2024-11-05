Palakkad bypoll postponed to Nov 20; political fronts welcome ECI move

T’PURAM/PALAKKAD : Taking into account the demand of all the three political fronts in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the by-election to the Palakkad assembly constituency to November 20.
However, by-elections to Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara assembly segment will be held on November 13, as per the original schedule. The Palakkad bypoll has been rescheduled in view of the ‘Kalpathi Ratholsavam’ to be held from November 13 to 15.
The leadership of the three political fronts and their candidates have welcomed the ECI decision. UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil said the change in poll date will help the voters. “A request to change the poll date was made for the benefit of devotees. However, we don’t want credit for the date change,” he said.
Meanwhile, NDA candidate C Krishnakumar said the district administration had given a report in favour of conducting election on the earlier fixed date. “The BJP requested for a date change on the day the notification was issued.
The party leadership convinced the commission that a large number of residents will not be able to cast votes owing to the festival. But, the district administration’s report was that the election on the earlier declared day will not cause inconvenience. The report itself shows a conspiracy by the UDF and the LDF against BJP supporters,” he said.
P Sarin, the LDF candidate, raised suspicion over the delay in ECI decision. “We welcome the decision to change the poll date. But, we suspect a conspiracy behind the delay. The authorities delayed the announcement to let BJP claim credit, by creating an impression that the party was responsible for getting the by-election postponed,” said Sarin.
ECI could have taken decision earlier, feels UDF
The UDF felt that the ECI could have taken the call much earlier. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan welcomed the decision to postpone the election. “Even if the by-election is held on Tuesday, the UDF is prepared to face it. However, it’s not clear why the decision was made only days before the election,” said Satheesan. Echoing the sentiment, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said: “We are happy that the ECI listened to our request. But the commission should have taken a call to postpone the election much earlier,” said Sudhakaran.
Even though the Congress leadership welcomed the date change, the party workers at the grassroots level are not amused by the decision. A DCC leader from Palakkad expressed mixed feelings. He told TNIE that it’s good for the leadership, but not for persons like him.
“With one more week for campaigning, we need to ensure that the UDF candidate emerges victorious. It’s also taxing for us to manage the expenses,” he said. Welcoming the ECI decision, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said: “The LDF had demanded postponement of the election on October 15. Our candidate Sarin had proposed to the commission to fix the date on November 20,” said Ramakrishnan.
BJP Palakkad district president K M Haridas said the party had said holding the bypoll during the car fest would disrupt its smooth conduct. “Many voters in the constituency live in or near Kalpathy Agraharam. The BJP highlighted that holding election that day would pose difficulties for them,” he said.