Palakkad bypoll postponed to Nov 20; political fronts welcome ECI move

T’PURAM/PALAKKAD : Taking into account the demand of all the three political fronts in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the by-election to the Palakkad assembly constituency to November 20.

However, by-elections to Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara assembly segment will be held on November 13, as per the original schedule. The Palakkad bypoll has been rescheduled in view of the ‘Kalpathi Ratholsavam’ to be held from November 13 to 15.

The leadership of the three political fronts and their candidates have welcomed the ECI decision. UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil said the change in poll date will help the voters. “A request to change the poll date was made for the benefit of devotees. However, we don’t want credit for the date change,” he said.

Meanwhile, NDA candidate C Krishnakumar said the district administration had given a report in favour of conducting election on the earlier fixed date. “The BJP requested for a date change on the day the notification was issued.

The party leadership convinced the commission that a large number of residents will not be able to cast votes owing to the festival. But, the district administration’s report was that the election on the earlier declared day will not cause inconvenience. The report itself shows a conspiracy by the UDF and the LDF against BJP supporters,” he said.

P Sarin, the LDF candidate, raised suspicion over the delay in ECI decision. “We welcome the decision to change the poll date. But, we suspect a conspiracy behind the delay. The authorities delayed the announcement to let BJP claim credit, by creating an impression that the party was responsible for getting the by-election postponed,” said Sarin.