Kerala LoP VD Satheesan writes to EC over police raid on Congress leaders' hotel room in Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has approached the Election Commission of India on the controversial midnight raid in the hotel rooms of women Congress leaders Shanimol Usman and Bindu Krishna in Palakkad on Thursday.

In the letter, Satheesan highlighted how the CPM has been misusing the police politically by keeping the State Election Commission office and its officials a scarecrow.

"All the existing laws have been thrown to the wind while the police knocked and raided the hotel rooms of the senior women leaders. They did not abide by the instructions as per the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. It's against the law that neither the ADM nor RDO was present during the Police raid", wrote Satheesan.