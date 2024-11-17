Wayanad bypoll gives new lease of life to landslide-hit district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thanks to the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, the struggling homestays and resort owners have reaped good business following the twin landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

The leaders and party workers belonging to all the three mainstream political parties who camped in Wayanad for campaigning over the last one month stayed in hotels, homestays and resorts. But those hotels, homestays and resorts situated in the interiors of Wayanad have not thrived from the loss due to the landslides that wrecked the district.

With 420 fatalities occurring in the Wayanad landslides which occurred on July 30, there was a general perception that the hilly district is no longer safe to travel. The hospitality industry felt the heat for the next three months with almost zero reservations.