Wayanad LS bypoll: Rehabilitation of landslide survivors takes centre stage

WAYANAD: The issue of rehabilitation of the survivors of the July 30 landslides has taken centre stage in Kerala's Wayanad ahead of next month's Lok Sabha bypoll, with the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-headed LDF raising the matter in response to concerns from the affected families.

According to the government, the deadly disaster has claimed 231 lives, while 47 people are still missing.

Bypoll to Wayanad constituency is being held on November 13 and the election was necessitated due to the resignation of local MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as he emerged victorious from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareily as well in this year's general elections.

Local residents have stressed that land acquisition for rehabilitation must be completed promptly, as it has been delayed after estate owners challenged it in the Kerala High Court.

The land, meant for new townships under the Disaster Management Act, includes the Harrison Malayalam Estate in Nedumbala, Meppadi grama panchayat, and Elston Estate in Kalpetta, all designated for housing survivors.

Besides, demands for loan waivers, immediate relief assistance, and increased rent support for those displaced and living in rented accommodations remain unmet, they added.

LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri visited several landslide survivors in their rented accommodations on Saturday and claimed that the rehabilitation efforts by the ruling Left government in the state were a model for the world. He also blamed the BJP-ruled Centre for not providing any help for rehabilitation of the landslide-affected people of the hill district.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is the UDF candidate, in an emotional open letter, recalled her visit to Chooralmala and Mundakkai with her brother and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, where she saw the devastation wrought by the landslide and the depth of the loss they suffered.