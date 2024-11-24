INTERVIEW| 'Sarin wasn’t cooperative, we will never keep Sandeep Varrier in background'

You always consider Rahul Mamkootathil a younger brother...

All young leaders in the Congress have high potential. I have always tried to promote the second row in the party even if they are inside or outside the assembly; they are the future. Shafi (Parambil), Vishnu (P C Vishnunath), Roji (M John), and Mathew (Kuzhalnadan) are really good. Rahul Mamkootathil too is part of that team and they will probably surpass us.

Currently, there is no other political party in Kerala with such a great second and third row leaders.

What status does the Congress intend to give Sandeep Varier?

All I will say now is that we will never keep Sandeep Varier in the background.

What about P Sarin?

Sarin was never such a person to be mentioned in that group. He was never cooperative with anything. His sole demand was to contest polls. It was impossible to give a seat to Sarin, a new entrant, when there were many seniors in the party. When I was first given a seat (in North Paravoor), I lost it. I worked hard for the next five years. Then I won continuously for 25 years... I told Sarin all that. While we were working for the by-election, he left the party.

He even went to BJP and sought the seat. He is not a consistent person. In fact, what Sarin says about me is right... I have not considered him at all.

How did the Congress manage such a performance?

We made a kind of machinery that was not there in the Congress or UDF. Election management, social media engineering were all perfect. We will make a model of this and take it forward. This change has given confidence to everyone.