Thrissur lorry accident: 'All that I remember was screams,' says Ponnamma, who lost her dear ones

THRISSUR : The victims of the Nattika mishap were in deep sleep when the lorry driven by a drunk person ran over them. While five persons lost their lives and many were injured, those who had a providential escape from the tragedy recalled the horrendous moments of the chilling accident.

“It was in the wee hours. I woke up to the noise of the vehicle crashing onto the median, and loud screams that followed. What I saw was the shattered parts of my family members, who were sleeping next to me. My husband who woke up hearing the melee asked me to get up and run away. I didn’t know then what happened as it took a moment to grasp what went wrong,” said Ponnamma, who was struggling to control her tears as she waited for the mortal remains of her beloved family members.

Grumbling about the ill-fated moment, Ponnamma said that even though they shouted to stop the vehicle, the lorry didn’t stop, crushing those who were in deep sleep.