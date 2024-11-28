Kerala police chief orders Crime Branch to probe Saji Cheriyan's controversial statement

Sources said that the Crime Branch head will announce the probe team on Friday. The High Court had earlier directed the police to assign the investigation to an honest officer from the Crime Branch.

The minister was accused of insulting the Constitution during a public speech at Mallappally on July 4. The speech sparked a major controversy, leading Cheriyan to resign as cabinet minister. However, he was reinstated after the Thiruvalla court gave him a reprieve. The High Court, finding lapses in the police report, has directed the police to conduct a further probe with a Crime Branch officer as the investigating officer.