Crime branch takes over investigation into Saji Cheriyan's controversial statement on Indian Constitution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has deputed Kollam SP Suresh Kumar to conduct further investigation into the case concerning Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan’s controversial statement about the Indian Constitution. The order in this regard was issued by Crime Branch ADGP H. Venkatesh.

The other members of the team will be decided in the coming days. The state police chief had earlier directed the Crime Branch to form a team to probe the case based on the order of the High Court, which had rejected the local police’s report on the matter. The High Court had also quashed the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court’s order exonerating the minister and ordered a further investigation into the case, which had caused significant embarrassment for the minister and the LDF government. The High Court had previously directed the police to hand over the probe to an honest officer from the Crime Branch.

The minister was accused of insulting the Constitution while delivering a public speech in Mallappally on July 4. As the speech sparked a storm of controversy, Cheriyan was forced to resign as a cabinet minister. However, he was reinstated after the Thiruvalla court gave him a reprieve. The High Court, however, found lapses in the police report and directed the police to conduct a further probe, with a Crime Branch officer as the investigating officer.