First Hema report testimony-based FIR filed in Kottayam district

KOTTAYAM: The Ponkunnam police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by a woman makeup artist based on the statement given to the Hema Committee.

It is the first case registered by the police after the Kerala High Court directed authorities to go through the entire report and take action if any offences are made out in it.

The government had constituted the committee following Women in Cinema Collective’s petition in response to the 2017 actress assault case to document the challenges faced by women working in Malayalam cinema.

The police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by a Kollam-based makeup artist against her makeup manager Sajeevan, a resident of Koratty, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

According to police, the FIR was registered under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354A (physical contact or advances that are unwelcome and explicitly sexual, demanding or requesting sexual favours), and 354D (stalking) of the IPC.

The incident allegedly took place at a lodge in Ponkunnam in 2014 during the shooting of a film. After the Hema Committee report referred to the incident, police got in touch with the survivor, who was ready to proceed with legal action. Hence, we recorded her statement,” an officer said.

However, the case will be investigated by the special investigation team (SIT) formed by the government to probe the allegations of sexual abuse of women in Malayalam film industry as revealed in the Hema Committee report.

FIRs filed against Ranjth, Jayasurya and Siddique

The Ernakulam North police have lodged a non-bailable case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code against filmmaker Ranjith on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman actor.