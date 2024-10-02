Report against ADGP likely by October 5

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level police team conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar is likely to file its report on Saturday. The probe team is currently engaged in final round works, such as recording the statements of people concerned, sources said. Though the government had set a 30-day deadline to wrap up the inquiry that was announced after Nilambur MLA P V Anvar aired a barrage of allegations against the top cop, sources said the inquiry team won’t be able to honour the deadline, which will expire on Wednesday.

The inquiry team has yet to record the statements of RSS leaders, who were with the ADGP when he met the outfit’s national leaders. However, the report will cover the controversial meetings as well.

Meanwhile, the government is actively weighing up the options on the ADGP amid calls for his removal from the powerful post.

Sources said the police headquarters had raised the concern before the CM that the allegations levelled against the officer could prove detrimental to the image of the department. The government will weigh this argument and the potential political fallout before taking a final call on Ajith’s removal from the post.