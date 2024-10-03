Arjun’s family accuses Manaf of exploiting their grief for gain

KOZHIKODE: Shirur landslide victim Arjun’s family on Wednesday raised serious allegations against Manaf, the owner of the lorry involved in the tragedy, accusing him of exploiting their grief for personal gain. Jithin, Arjun’s brother-in-law, spoke on behalf of the family, revealing that they have been subjected to severe cyber attacks because of Manaf’s statements to the media.

“Some individuals have manipulated our emotions, leading to widespread misinformation and cyberbullying, especially targeting Arjun’s sister Anju,” Jithin said.

The family, appearing in public for the first time since Arjun’s funeral, included his parents Preman and Sheela, his sister Anju, Arjun’s wife Krishnapriya, and other relatives. Jithin emphasised that they had received significant assistance from various quarters, as well as the divers who participated in the search efforts. “The governments of both Kerala and Karnataka, along with several individuals, had all contributed to the operation. Though there were delays in bringing in equipment like dredgers, there were no major controversies during the first phase of the search,” Jithin pointed out.

However, he said the second phase of the search, which involved the Navy and diver Eshwar Malpe, brought new challenges. He accused some people of exploiting the family’s grief for financial gain, particularly following Anju’s emotional reaction when Arjun’s body was discovered.

“That moment triggered a wave of cyberattacks on Anju,” he said. He also alleged that many people falsely marketed the family’s tragedy, spreading false claims, such as Arjun earning a salary of Rs 75,000, which led to a surge in online harassment.

Jithin specifically pointed fingers at Manaf, claiming that he was behind several false narratives and fundraising efforts supposedly for Arjun’s family. The family categorically rejected any monetary donations, emphasising that they had not solicited any funds. Jithin went on to say that some people, including Manaf, were attempting to exploit the family’s financial situation, portraying them as needy for media coverage and financial gains.

Arjun’s wife, Krishnapriya, also accused certain individuals of using the family’s grief for publicity. She alleged that some had even offered small amounts of money to the family, only to later circulate videos online claiming to have financially supported them.

Jithin warned that if Manaf and others did not stop exploiting the family’s emotions, they would be forced to take legal action.