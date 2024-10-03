Botched surgery: Quack on the run lands in police net

KOCHI: A quack who performed facial surgery on a woman that led to severe complications was arrested by the police in Kochi on Wednesday. The arrested is Saju Sajeevan, 27, of Parippilly, Thiruvananthapuram. Saju had been running a cosmetology clinic named Mediglow at Kadavanthra since 2022. He used the fake registration number of a Kozhikode- based dermatologist to practice medicine.

Last year, a Thiruvananthapuram native woman approached Saju to rectify facial issues. Saju told her that her facial issue was due to fat accumulation and recommended a surgery.

Thus he performed a key-hole surgery first. However, as the problem was not resolved, the victim approached him again. Then an open surgery was conducted at the clinic on June 11, 2023. After the surgery, further complications developed including infection on the victim’s face. Later the victim turned critically ill and was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Following a complaint, the Kadavanthra police registered a case and started the probe.

Realising that the police have registered a case, Saju closed his clinic in Kochi in 2023 and absconded.

He also switched off his mobile phone and did not even contact his family members. However, recently police found that his mobile phone had become active for a brief period. This helped police to trace his location. A police team reached his hideout in Thiruvananthapuram and arrested him.