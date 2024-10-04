Kerala Assembly session begins today; Opposition to turn the heat on govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A nine-day session of the State Legislative Assembly, which begins on Friday, is expected to be stormy with the Opposition geared up to corner the government on a host of issues, mostly involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The damning allegations raised by independent MLA P V Anvar against the Chief Minister’s Office, the controversial meeting between ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and RSS leaders, the chief minister’s purported statements on ‘anti-national’ activities in Malappuram district and his contentious interview allegedly facilitated by a PR agency would give the Opposition enough ammunition against the government.

Not much action is expected on the first day of the session as the House will disperse after offering condolences to those who lost their lives in the recent landslides in Wayanad and Kozhikode.

However, the Opposition is expected to turn the heat on the government from Monday by bringing in a series of adjournment motions mainly aimed at the chief minister.

While six days of the session have been set aside for government business, two days will be dedicated to private members’ business. Six Bills will be considered by the assembly during the current session. The House will also take up the Bill that replaces the recent Tax Imposition Rules (Amendment) Ordinance.

“The Business Advisory Committee will meet on Friday and decide the timeline for introducing the Bills. As per the calendar, the session is slated to conclude on October 18,” Speaker A N Shamseer told reporters on the eve of the session.

CPM disowns Anvar

In the wake of the recent controversies that ended CPM severing its ties with independent MLA P V Anvar, CPM parliamentary party secretary T P Ramakrishnan has written to Speaker A N Shamseer urging him to remove the Nilambur MLA from the block allotted in the assembly to CPM legislators.

When asked about Anvar’s remark that he would sit on the floor of the House if no seat was allotted to him, the Speaker said there were “plenty of seats” in the assembly.

“The seating capacity in the house is around 250. So Anvar will not be left without a seat,” Shamseer said.

BILLS TO BE CONSIDERED