MLA P V Anvar booked for leaking confidential info

MALAPPURAM: Manjeri police on Friday registered a case against Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on a complaint that he leaked confidential details of the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG).
The complaint was filed by the superintendent of the SOG in Areekode. The SOG has been operating under the Kerala Police for several years, focusing on Maoist hunt and anti-terrorist operations.
At a press conference in Malappuram on September 9, Anvar had disclosed the details about the SOG in Areekode, accusing the team of tapping the phone calls of politicians and other high-ranking individuals in the state.
He also revealed the names of SOG members. Anvar claimed that the team was tapping calls under the direction of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and former Malappuram SP Sujith Das.
Based on the complaint, the police filed the case against Anvar under the Official Secrets Act and the IT Act. “The investigation has begun after registering an FIR against the MLA,” an officer at the Manjeri police station said.
It is learnt that Anvar obtained sensitive information from certain officers within the police department. A source revealed that the intelligence and internal security departments have already launched an investigation into the activities of these officers.
According to the source, the intelligence department identified 20 individuals who provided confidential information to the MLA, including two superintendents of police, a deputy superintendent of police, members of the DANSAF squad, retired officers, and some dismissed officers.
The intelligence department has also uncovered details about meetings held in Kondotty and a WhatsApp group formed by these individuals.
Meanwhile, Anvar said he would continue to criticise Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government, even if 100 cases were filed against him.
“I asked the chief minister to investigate the phone tapping issue seriously, but instead, I was booked. I anticipate more than 100 cases against me,” Anvar said.
He claimed that a CPM leader from Kannur supports him in his fight against the state government and the party. However, DYFI state secretary V K Sanoj refuted the claim, asserting that no party member from Kannur would support Anvar.