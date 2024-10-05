MLA P V Anvar booked for leaking confidential info

MALAPPURAM: Manjeri police on Friday registered a case against Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on a complaint that he leaked confidential details of the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG).

The complaint was filed by the superintendent of the SOG in Areekode. The SOG has been operating under the Kerala Police for several years, focusing on Maoist hunt and anti-terrorist operations.

At a press conference in Malappuram on September 9, Anvar had disclosed the details about the SOG in Areekode, accusing the team of tapping the phone calls of politicians and other high-ranking individuals in the state.

He also revealed the names of SOG members. Anvar claimed that the team was tapping calls under the direction of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and former Malappuram SP Sujith Das.