Kerala HC asks police to probe rampant use of alcohol, drugs in Malayalam film sets

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team probing the complaints of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry to investigate the rampant use of alcohol/drugs in film shooting sets and other connected workplaces.

"Necessary steps as and when required shall be taken in future also to prevent such rampant use of alcohol/drugs at shooting locations and other connected work sites," said the Bench comprising Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice CS Sudha.

The Special Bench issued the order on a batch of petitions filed in connection with the Hema Committee report. When the petitions came up for hearing, Advocate TB Mini, a party-in-person sought a directive to the excise department to issue orders prohibiting the usage of drugs and alcohol in the cinema sets.

The court further noted that the Hema Committee report also reveals that there was rampant use of alcohol and drugs in the Malayalam film shooting locations and other film-related workplaces.

The court which had gone through the entire Justice Hema Committee report including the redacted portion found that the statements of many witnesses recorded by the committee reveal the commission of cognizable offences.

Hence, as directed earlier, the statements given before the committee shall be treated as ‘information’ as contemplated under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) and the SIT shall take necessary action under Section 173 (3) BNSS.