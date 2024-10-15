High-level report on ADGP Ajith tabled before assembly casts doubts on his meeting with RSS leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level investigation team that conducted an inquiry into allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said in a report that his meetings with the RSS Leaders could not be confirmed as a courtesy meeting as the officer had claimed.

The report that was tabled before the assembly by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday casted doubts particularly on his meeting with RSS general secretary Dattareya Hosabale at a school in Thrissur in April 2023.

Ajith had testified before the inquiry team that the meeting was a courtesy call and for purely private purposes. He also claimed that the meeting was done to build a rapport with them in order to ensure their interventions that could help him perform his duties as Law and Order ADGP.

The report said the meeting with Hosabale was held in Thrissur during a camp organized by the RSS, which was exclusively held for its members. The reporrt added that the camp was held in a closed premise and the ADGP was not an invitee nor was the function open to the public.