High-level report on ADGP Ajith tabled before assembly casts doubts on his meeting with RSS leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level investigation team that conducted an inquiry into allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said in a report that his meetings with the RSS Leaders could not be confirmed as a courtesy meeting as the officer had claimed.
The report that was tabled before the assembly by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday casted doubts particularly on his meeting with RSS general secretary Dattareya Hosabale at a school in Thrissur in April 2023.
Ajith had testified before the inquiry team that the meeting was a courtesy call and for purely private purposes. He also claimed that the meeting was done to build a rapport with them in order to ensure their interventions that could help him perform his duties as Law and Order ADGP.
The report said the meeting with Hosabale was held in Thrissur during a camp organized by the RSS, which was exclusively held for its members. The reporrt added that the camp was held in a closed premise and the ADGP was not an invitee nor was the function open to the public.
"The above meetings were neither part of his official duty as ADGP Law
and Order in dealing with any law and order issues nor investigation of any case or as part of any other enquiry. The meetings were also not part of any private/family function in which he was an invitee," the report said.
The report also mentioned that there were media reports that the meetings were held to seek the assistance of RSS leaders to get the President's Medal for distinguished service and for inclusion of his name in the UPSC list for the post of the State Police Chief.
The inquiry team did not get any evidence to prove or disprove the same, the report read, and added that if any such favours were sought from RSS leaders, then it's a clear violation of All India Service Rules.
However, the report gave a sort of clean chit to Ajith in other allegations that were raised by P V Anvar MLA. The report said there was no proof to substantiate the allegation that murder of a youth in Edavanna police station was carried out on the directions of the ADGP.
The report also rubbished the allegation that the ADGP had intercepted the phone calls of politicians and journalists. However, the report said it did not enquire into the allegations of misappropriation of gold seized from smugglers, amassment of wealth, felling of tree from the Malappuram District Police Chief's camp office and connections of the ADGP with criminal gangs as these allegations are being probed by the Vigilance.