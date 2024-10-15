Malayalam actor Jayasurya appears for questioning in sexual abuse case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Jayasurya appeared before the police here for questioning related to a sexual abuse case registered against him.

The complaint was lodged by a female actor, who alleges that she was insulted during a film shoot at the Secretariat.

After the questioning at the Cantonment police station, Jayasurya spoke to the media, firmly denying all allegations against him.

He claimed that he is a "living martyr" to the false nature of such accusations.

The FIR against the actor was registered on August 28 under section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Cantonment police station here.

She had levelled sexual abuse allegations against prominent actors M Mukesh, who is also an MLA, Jayasurya and Maniyanpilla Raju, as well as small-time actor Idavela Babu, who held a prominent role in the actors' association, AMMA.