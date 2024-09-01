Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations, says ‘A lie always travels faster than truth’

Actor Jayasurya has broken his silence regarding the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.

In an open letter, he expressed that the "false allegations" have deeply affected him, his family, and his supporters.

Currently in the US, Jayasurya issued a statement addressing the allegations and explaining his perspective. “To all of you who have wished me on my birthday today, and to all who are extending your support and standing by me, thank you,” the statement began. It was released on the occasion of his 46th birthday on August 31.