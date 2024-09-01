Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations, says ‘A lie always travels faster than truth’

Actor Jayasurya has broken his silence regarding the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.
In an open letter, he expressed that the "false allegations" have deeply affected him, his family, and his supporters.
Currently in the US, Jayasurya issued a statement addressing the allegations and explaining his perspective. “To all of you who have wished me on my birthday today, and to all who are extending your support and standing by me, thank you,” the statement began. It was released on the occasion of his 46th birthday on August 31.
The actor also announced his decision to pursue legal action and assured that his legal team would handle the necessary proceedings. He emphasized that false allegations are easy to make for those lacking a conscience and remarked, "I hope people understand that facing a false accusation of harassment is as painful as the harassment itself. Lies spread faster than the truth, but I believe that the truth will ultimately prevail."
"Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one," the actor further added.
The first case of sexual misconduct against Jayasurya was registered on August 28 by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police, under IPC Section 354 (intent to outrage modesty).
The second case was filed on August 29 by the Karamana Police in the state capital, following an actress's complaint that he molested her on a movie set near Thodupuzha in 2012-13. He faces charges under IPC Sections 354, 354A (A1) (I), and 354D.
Since the release of the Hema Committee Report, several women from the Malayalam film industry, including actresses, have come forward to share their experiences of sexual harassment, abuse, and discrimination in the Mollywood film industry.