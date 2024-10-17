70k online slots open, Kerala govt keeps Sabarimala pilgrims guessing on spot registration

‘70k cap suggested, but we raised it to help pilgrims’

Though he did not use the words ‘spot booking’, the CM said devotees coming to Sabarimala without any knowledge about the system and not registering online will also be ensured darshan without hindrances.

The government’s U-turn had come a day before various Hindu organisations were to intensify their protests against its decision to not allow spot bookings.

Earlier this week, the government had ruled out spot booking for Sabarimala darshan, inviting sharp criticism. The UDF, as well as LDF ally CPI, had urged the government to reconsider the decision. The CPI had also warned that the the RSS would exploit the dissent brewing against the move for political gains. A TDB official said though there is a strict mandate for virtual booking, the board anticipates a certain number of pilgrims arriving without prior registration. These reserved slots, said the official, will be allocated to such individuals.

The earlier decision to restrict the number of pilgrims was taken by the government after a series of consultations with different departments, including the police.

TDB president P S Prasanth said, “In fact, the police recommendation was to limit the number to 70,000 per day. The board decided to enhance it to help as many devotees as possible.”