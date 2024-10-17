Dissident leader Sarin’s outburst sours Congress spirits in Kerala

PALAKKAD: The head start the Congress made on Tuesday by declaring its bypoll candidates within hours of the Election Commission’s announcement of the dates evaporated the next day after KPCC digital media cell convener Dr P Sarin, a contender for Palakkad assembly seat, slammed the party’s decision to field Rahul Mamkoottathil from the constituency.

At a hurriedly-convened press conference at Palakkad Press Club, Sarin was also all praise of the Left party’s organisational strength fuelled the speculation. “There’s a common joke the CPM can elect even a broomstick, but I believe it speaks to the strength of their organisational setup. We don’t need to adopt a cadre system, but we should aim for transparency,” Sarin said.

Though he expressed disappointment over being overlooked to represent his party in Palakkad, Sarin emphasised he still believes in the inherent virtues of the Congress party. He urged the leadership to reconsider the selection, pointing out the need to understand the ground reality of the constituency. “If Rahul Mamkoottathil loses, it will actually be Rahul Gandhi’s loss,” he said.

Though pushed to the back foot following Sarin’s outburst, the Congress leadership was quick to respond. “Rahul Mamkoottathil was chosen as per the party’s norms, and the full responsibility of the decision vests with me and the KPCC president (K Sudhakaran),” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in Tiruvalla. “He (Sarin) should introspect whether it was a wise call to hold a news conference against the party’s decision,” he said.