Dissident leader Sarin’s outburst sours Congress spirits in Kerala

PALAKKAD: The head start the Congress made on Tuesday by declaring its bypoll candidates within hours of the Election Commission’s announcement of the dates evaporated the next day after KPCC digital media cell convener Dr P Sarin, a contender for Palakkad assembly seat, slammed the party’s decision to field Rahul Mamkoottathil from the constituency.
At a hurriedly-convened press conference at Palakkad Press Club, Sarin was also all praise of the Left party’s organisational strength fuelled the speculation. “There’s a common joke the CPM can elect even a broomstick, but I believe it speaks to the strength of their organisational setup. We don’t need to adopt a cadre system, but we should aim for transparency,” Sarin said.
Though he expressed disappointment over being overlooked to represent his party in Palakkad, Sarin emphasised he still believes in the inherent virtues of the Congress party. He urged the leadership to reconsider the selection, pointing out the need to understand the ground reality of the constituency. “If Rahul Mamkoottathil loses, it will actually be Rahul Gandhi’s loss,” he said.
Though pushed to the back foot following Sarin’s outburst, the Congress leadership was quick to respond. “Rahul Mamkoottathil was chosen as per the party’s norms, and the full responsibility of the decision vests with me and the KPCC president (K Sudhakaran),” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in Tiruvalla. “He (Sarin) should introspect whether it was a wise call to hold a news conference against the party’s decision,” he said.
Veteran Congress leader A K Antony too exuded confidence that Mamkoottathil would emerge victorious in the bypoll, and said once the Congress high command takes a decision, everyone is bound to abide by it. He was speaking to reporters after Mamkoottathil, the Youth Congress state general secretary, called on him at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
Sarin, however, felt the party leadership has a responsibility to show workers that the candidate isn’t simply a nominee. “Regardless of the candidate, the party needs to win at all costs,” he said.
Sarin warned that if the leadership favours individual choices over the party’s best interests, it will prove costly. Sarin also mentioned that he had emailed a two-page letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ahead of the official announcement of the candidate, but was uncertain whether they had seen it.
Taking a dig at Mamkoottathil, Sarin said, “Posting reels on Instagram isn’t everything. Is going to jail the only kind of sacrifice? As representatives of the people, we must be able to guide society in the right direction.”
Sarin also hinted at the interference of former MLA Shafi Parambil in candidate selection. “Instead of yielding to the preferences of a single individual, the party should arrive at a decision that appeals to all,” he said, cautioning that the Congress was likely to experience a repeat of Haryana elections in Kerala.
Rahul party’s nominee, says Shafi Parambil
Shafi Parambil expressed solidarity with the party’s decision and supported Rahul Mamkoottathil’s candidacy.
“He is not my nominee but that of the party,” the Vadakara MP told reporters in Palakkad. “The decision to field Mamkoottathil was taken as party workers and the people of Palakkad wished for it. So, the decision reflects the wishes of the people,” he said. Shafi also urged those with “Congress blood” in their veins to stand with the party and the candidate to achieve a smooth victory in Palakkad.
On Sarin’s dissatisfaction, he said, “When I was named the party’s candidate in Palakkad in 2011, the chaos that erupted was worse than now. However, the people of Palakkad embraced me wholeheartedly.” He added: “The party sent me to Palakkad, and the same party sent me to Vadakara. It is now sending Mamkoottathil to Palakkad. He has that acceptability,” he added.
Shafi also denied intervening in the candidate selection, and said, “The right to make such decisions solely rests with the party. I can never grow bigger than the party and have never tried to do so,” he said. Shafi, who won three consecutive terms from Palakkad assembly seat, said nothing has happened in Palakkad that could affect Congress’ fortunes.