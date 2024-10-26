Kerala: Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas denies Rs 100 crore poaching charges, seeks probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finding himself in the eye of a political storm over allegations of horse-trading, Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas denied the charge that he had offered Rs 50 crore each to LDF legislators Antony Raju and Kovoor Kunjumon to defect to the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, an ally of the BJP.

While NCP state chief P C Chacko as well as Kunjumon have denied the charge, Raju, who reportedly raised the allegation, remained non-committal.

Thomas has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to conduct a detailed investigation into the whole episode. In a nine-page letter handed over to the CM on October 3 when they met at Cliff House, Thomas requested an official response in this regard. In the letter, Thomas termed the charges as unjustified.

The NCP Ajit Pawar faction has a state committee and if there’s any move to poach MLAs from other parties, it would have been made by them. “Why should Ajit Pawar faction bypass its own state party unit and approach me? If the Ajit Pawar faction wanted to indulge in horse-trading, first they had to purchase me, and no one has approached me yet,” Thomas added.