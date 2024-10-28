Ramya Haridas confident of breaking CPM hold in Chelakkara, Pradeep determined to return

THRISSUR: Smooth village roads flanked by vast, green swathes of paddy land, and hills that cover almost the entire village, all coming together to create an unforgettable scenic view.

The Chelakkara assembly constituency has umpteen sights to behold. A village predominantly dependent on agriculture, it is home to 500 Scheduled Caste settlements. And with the November 13 bypoll a little over a fortnight away, the constituency is also brimming with political activity, as candidates intensify their campaigns.

CPM’s K Radhakrishnan has been representing Chelakkara in the assembly since 1996, barring the 2016-21 period. His election to the Lok Sabha from Alathur earlier this year necessitated the bypoll.

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas is confident of breaking the CPM’s hold in the constituency and, in the process, rewriting history.

“Over the past several years, Chelakkara has been lagging behind in development. In our interaction with youngsters and women, the complaints they have, and their positive response to UDF coming to power here, are proof the voters are dissatisfied. It will be reflected in the by-election,” Ramya said, who visited Ambedkar villages and SC settlements in the constituency on Sunday.

“Lack of a proper road and drinking water shortage are the major problems most people raised before us. We promised to address all these issues,” she said.