Ramya Haridas confident of breaking CPM hold in Chelakkara, Pradeep determined to return
THRISSUR: Smooth village roads flanked by vast, green swathes of paddy land, and hills that cover almost the entire village, all coming together to create an unforgettable scenic view.
The Chelakkara assembly constituency has umpteen sights to behold. A village predominantly dependent on agriculture, it is home to 500 Scheduled Caste settlements. And with the November 13 bypoll a little over a fortnight away, the constituency is also brimming with political activity, as candidates intensify their campaigns.
CPM’s K Radhakrishnan has been representing Chelakkara in the assembly since 1996, barring the 2016-21 period. His election to the Lok Sabha from Alathur earlier this year necessitated the bypoll.
UDF candidate Ramya Haridas is confident of breaking the CPM’s hold in the constituency and, in the process, rewriting history.
“Over the past several years, Chelakkara has been lagging behind in development. In our interaction with youngsters and women, the complaints they have, and their positive response to UDF coming to power here, are proof the voters are dissatisfied. It will be reflected in the by-election,” Ramya said, who visited Ambedkar villages and SC settlements in the constituency on Sunday.
“Lack of a proper road and drinking water shortage are the major problems most people raised before us. We promised to address all these issues,” she said.
Meanwhile, LDF candidate U R Pradeep has been attending elections conventions in the region. At Vadakkumthara, party workers were busy ensuring last-minute arrangements for the convention on Sunday.
Pradeep, flaunting his charming smile, is looking to repeat his performance in the 2016 assembly elections, when he won from Chelakkara with a majority of 10,200 votes. He is confident of doubling the margin this time.
“People in Chelakkara are aware that the fight is against communalism and fascism. And they know CPM can stand firm against such issues,” said Pradeep. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had addressed voters during Pradeep’s election campaign on October 25
Meanwhile, N K Sudheer, the candidate fielded by MLA P V Anvar’s Democratic Movement of Kerala, has also immersed himself completely in campaign works. Vehicle announcements during his campaign mainly highlight the stand Anvar took against the Pinarayi government.
The campaigning by BJP candidate K Balakrishnan is also much more visible this time around. The party and its candidate are banking on the party’s surprise victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat to make a mark in Chelakkara. Union Minister of State and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi will join his campaign in Chelakkara on Monday, as the party looks to energise its workers and also earn the people’s favour.