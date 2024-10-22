UDF arch-rival, but primary thrust on fighting BJP in Palakkad, Chelakkara: LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the LDF has put arch-rival UDF as its main contender in the assembly by-polls in the state, the front will train its guns on the BJP, especially in the Palakkad constituency. The LDF state committee meeting held on Monday decided to adopt a two-pronged strategy against the BJP in Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The campaign in the bypolls would highlight the Union government’s anti-Kerala attitude in all sectors. The Union government’s bid to impose an unofficial economic embargo on the state would be explained to the people. Apart from that, the Union government’s laxity in announcing financial aid to the state’s rehabilitation projects will also be explained at length.

The LDF is of the view that by putting the BJP at the focal point of the campaign, it could garner the votes of secular majority and minority votes. The Left’s independent candidate and estranged Congress leader P Sarin’s allegation on the alleged nexus between V D Satheesan and BJP leadership will add teeth to the campaign.