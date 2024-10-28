Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka accuses BJP-led Centre of undermining Constitutional values

Priyanka also alleged that policy after policy is made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friends rather than the common people.

"There is no compassion towards the farmers who are toiling day and night. There is no understanding of tribal people, their lands are taken away for rich people," she added.

Referring to her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat, Priyanka said she knew what a heavy heart he had on leaving Wayanad.

"I know you came here because of the love towards my brother also. He has a deep relation with all of you, that you are his family."

"Today we are fighting a very big battle and he is leading that battle. And all of us are fighting for the values on which the country was built. We are fighting for the values of our Constitution. Today we are fighting for our democracy. Today we are fighting for equality and each one of you are important soldiers in this fight," she said.