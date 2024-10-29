INTERVIEW: K Muraleedharan knew of UDF-BJP deal in Palakkad, says A K Balan

Contrary to UDF’s assertions, the fight is between the LDF and UDF in Palakkad by-election, says CPM central committee member A K Balan. In a chat with Anil S and K S Sreejith, Balan predicts a historical win for the Left, and says the BJP will be pushed to a dismal third position. Alleging a UDF - BJP deal, Balan says Congress leader K Muraleedharan was very much in the know about it.

How do you asses the Left’s possibilities in Palakkad?

The LDF will record a historical win. Currently we are in third position with BJP second and UDF in first position. Going by the last assembly election, Congress polled 38%, BJP got 32 and LDF garnered 26%. Last time the BJP had a sudden jump with 10% increase in vote share. It was due to E Sreedharan. LDF’s core votes have not been affected.

Usually we get some additional votes from secular voters. But because of BJP’s presence, it went to the UDF. Yet, the UDF vote share hasn’t increased. Shafi’s majority went down from 18,500 to 3,500 votes. What does it mean? A major chunk of UDF votes went to BJP. This time around, the BJP won’t gain the same votes. There are internal issues in the BJP. Naturally BJP’s vote share will come down. But the Congress won’t benefit from this as Rahul won’t get the votes that even Shafi couldn’t win.

Ex-Congress leader Sarin is the Left candidate. What made the LDF choose him?

It’s a serious allegation that only those who are close to the leader of Opposition can survive in Congress. It’s not new. Even Ramesh Chennithala had indicated this. Organisationally, they have taken an underhand path. True Congressmen won’t be able to accept it. A well-qualified intellectual like Sarin chose to join the Congress as he wants to be in public service. After joining, he couldn’t accept the party’s approach on various issues.