Kerala: P P Divya’s intention was to humiliate ADM, says court

KANNUR: The Principal Sessions Court, Thalassery, has torn apart all the arguments presented by P P Divya to prove her innocence and to suggest that there were complaints of bribery against former ADM Naveen Babu.

In the 38-page order, Judge K T Nizar Ahammed said that Divya went to “a purely private inhouse function of giving farewell to the deceased, uninvited” and her intention was “to humiliate and insult the deceased in the presence of his superior and subordinates.”

The court found that prima facie there is evidence to show that Divya attended the event after inviting a local television channel to cover the function. “It is beyond my comprehension, what is the business of this petitioner/accused to attend a purely private inhouse function, uninvited and that too by inviting media.

The above fact clearly shows the malafide on the part of the petitioner. She has attended the function, uninvited, invited media people, got her speech recorded, telecast, and circulated even in Pathanamthitta, the native place of the deceased and where he was transferred to,” the order said.

Divya’s main contention was that there was a complaint of bribery by T V Prasanthan against the ADM, but she did not produce the copy of the complaint. “She has produced only the copy of the alleged complaint given by Gangadharan,” the order said, adding that there is no allegation of bribery in that complaint.

The order said: “Whenever she got information about corruption by the ADM, she should have approached the Vigilance Department or Police. She did not do so. Instead of that, she opted to humiliate and insult the deceased in the presence of his superior and subordinates.”

The court observed that there are no documents produced to show that there was an enquiry by the Vigilance Department, based on the alleged complaint given by Prasanthan.