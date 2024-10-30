Kerala: P P Divya’s intention was to humiliate ADM, says court

KANNUR: The Principal Sessions Court, Thalassery, has torn apart all the arguments presented by P P Divya to prove her innocence and to suggest that there were complaints of bribery against former ADM Naveen Babu.
In the 38-page order, Judge K T Nizar Ahammed said that Divya went to “a purely private inhouse function of giving farewell to the deceased, uninvited” and her intention was “to humiliate and insult the deceased in the presence of his superior and subordinates.”
The court found that prima facie there is evidence to show that Divya attended the event after inviting a local television channel to cover the function. “It is beyond my comprehension, what is the business of this petitioner/accused to attend a purely private inhouse function, uninvited and that too by inviting media.
The above fact clearly shows the malafide on the part of the petitioner. She has attended the function, uninvited, invited media people, got her speech recorded, telecast, and circulated even in Pathanamthitta, the native place of the deceased and where he was transferred to,” the order said.
Divya’s main contention was that there was a complaint of bribery by T V Prasanthan against the ADM, but she did not produce the copy of the complaint. “She has produced only the copy of the alleged complaint given by Gangadharan,” the order said, adding that there is no allegation of bribery in that complaint.
The order said: “Whenever she got information about corruption by the ADM, she should have approached the Vigilance Department or Police. She did not do so. Instead of that, she opted to humiliate and insult the deceased in the presence of his superior and subordinates.”
The court observed that there are no documents produced to show that there was an enquiry by the Vigilance Department, based on the alleged complaint given by Prasanthan.
WE HAVE ONLY ONE STAND: CPM DIST SECY
PATHANAMTHITTA: CPM Pathanamthitta district secretary K P Udayabhanu has said that the party has only one stand regarding ADM Naveen Babu’s death, and there is no dilution in that stance. Extending the party’s steadfast support to the family of the late ADM, Udayabhanu said that former Kannur panchayat president P P Divya’s act cannot be justified and nobody should face the bad experience that Naveen went through.
Speaking to reporters, Udayabhanu reiterated his support to the family members of Naveen, saying, “There is no room for doubt.
The chief minister, party secretary and all of us are with the family.” Dismissing the allegations that the party was protecting Divya, who had levelled allegations against the late ADM, he said the party has always been with Naveen’s family.
CPM OBSTRUCTING PROBE, SAYS SUDHAKARAN
KOZHIKODE: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has criticised the state government and the ruling LDF for failing to ensure a fair investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu. Sudhakaran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM leaders of protecting Divya.
Sudhakaran expressed relief at the court’s decision to deny anticipatory bail to Divya, describing it as a positive step amid what he perceives as ongoing attempts to shield her.
“There has been no fair investigation into the ADM’s death, marking one of the most glaring violations of legal principles in history. The Chief Minister’s Office has been influencing the investigation, preventing an impartial inquiry into the circumstances that led to Naveen Babu’s demise,” Sudhakaran said