Kasaragod temple fireworks explosion: Fourth accused arrested

KASARGOD: The police have added attempted murder charges against the accused in connection with the explosion during the fireworks display at Anjoottambalam Veerarkavu temple in Kasaragod’s Nileshwar on Tuesday, which left 102 people injured. One more person, not named in the FIR, was arrested on Wednesday, bringing the total number of arrests to four. A search is underway for the remaining five accused persons.

Currently, 98 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Mangaluru. Seven individuals are on ventilator support, including a Nileshwar resident who suffered more than 45% burns and is being treated in Kannur. The cabinet has decided to cover the medical expenses for the injured.

The Nileshwar police registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, naming eight individuals as accused in the incident. Of these, three were arrested on Tuesday. A nine-member special investigation team, led by Kanhangad DySP Babu Peringeth, took over the probe on Wednesday and arrested Vijayan, 62, from Nileshwar. He was not included among the accused initially.

“Vijayan was involved in handling the crackers. We have intensified the search for the absconding accused,” Babu stated.

Rights Panel Seeks Report from Collector and Police Chief

Another investigation into the incident, led by the additional district magistrate (ADM) appointed by the Kasaragod district collector, is finalizing its report for submission, it is learned.

Meanwhile, upon reviewing media reports, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken up the case suo motu. K. Baijunath, the judicial member of the commission, instructed the collector and the district police chief to submit an inquiry report within 15 days.

In the wake of the accident, the district administration has decided to postpone the North Malabar Jalolsavam (boat race) scheduled for November 1 on Nileshwar’s Thejaswani River. The event will now be held on November 17.