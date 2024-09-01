Kerala: CPM stands by Mukesh, to ensure fair probe

Speaking to media after the meeting, state secretary M V Govindan said that though there are 16 MPs and 135 MLAs who are facing such charges across the country, no one has tendered their resignation. “Two Congress MLAs are facing sexual abuse charges. One was even jailed and cases were charged against them. Late Oommen Chandy, P K Kunhalikutty, A P Anil Kumar, Hibi Edan, A Peethambara Kurup and Sashi Tharoor had also faced such allegations and none resigned the post of MLA or MP.

"If a minister faces such a charge they could resign from the post of minister as they are holding executive posts. However, they could be reinstated once they are found innocent. But, if an MLA resigns the post, he cannot be reinstated if he is found innocent as it is an elected post,” Govindan said.

Govindan also dismissed the demand of the opposition that Mukesh should resign on moral grounds. “If someone resigns as MLA on moral grounds, they cannot be reinstated on legal grounds.”