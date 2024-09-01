Kerala police to interrogate CPI(M) MLA Mukesh for alleged sexual assault of actress

A special investigation team constituted by the Kerala government has decided to file a petition in the Ernakulam principal sessions court on Monday, seeking interrogation of CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh in a rape case that has been registered against him. They have also decided to oppose the anticipatory bail filed by the actor-turned-politician that will be heard by the court on September 3.

The Maradu police has registered a case against the actor-turned politician with non-bailable offences including rape and use of criminal force against women with intent to outrage her modesty in a case filed by a woman actor.