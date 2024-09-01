Kerala police to interrogate CPI(M) MLA Mukesh for alleged sexual assault of actress

A special investigation team constituted by the Kerala government has decided to file a petition in the Ernakulam principal sessions court on Monday, seeking interrogation of CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh in a rape case that has been registered against him. They have also decided to oppose the anticipatory bail filed by the actor-turned-politician that will be heard by the court on September 3.
The Maradu police has registered a case against the actor-turned politician with non-bailable offences including rape and use of criminal force against women with intent to outrage her modesty in a case filed by a woman actor.
Mukesh has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).
Following the case of the alleged rape attempt against Mukesh and Idavela Babu, the special investigation team conducted a search in the AMMA office in Kochi and seized some files. The police on Saturday inspected Mukesh's house in Kochi as part of evidence collection in the wake of the complaint.
The Justice Hema Committee report established the wide prevalence of sexual harassment against women in the Malayalam film industry. The report was recently made public following which many survivors have come forward to name their culprits.