Jayasurya to move legally against MeToo allegations

Two sexual harassment cases were registered against the actor last week by the special investigation team. According to one complainant, the incident happened in 2008 during the shooting of Dhe Ingottu Nokkiye.

The actor also stated that his family including him is in the US. “Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month and during this time two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me.

Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I will be back as soon as I finish my work here. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system,” he added.