MLA P V Anvar tones down his stand on ADGP Ajith Kumar after meeting Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Left-backed independent Nilambur MLA P V Anvar said he is not seeking the removal of Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from his post.

Indicating that he is falling in line with the party and the state government, he stated that the Chief Minister and the CPM had to take the decision on that matter.

After meeting CM Pinarayi Vijayan at his office, Anvar told the media that he met the CM to bring to his attention the allegations he had raised before the media and hoped that an honest probe would take place on the matter.

“The required things I gave in writing to the CM. He listened carefully and asked for more details. I hope that an honest probe will take place on the matter and the CM and the party will do the needful,” he said

Anvar added that he would give a copy of the details he had provided to the Chief Minister to CPM state secretary M V Govindan as well.

“I fought as a comrade. I will meet Govindan Master and hand over the copy of the details provided to the CM. My responsibility as a comrade will end with that,” he said.

The MLA said the conduct of a section of police officers was creating trouble for the government and the party at the grassroots. “I have pointed out the rot and it’s up to the government and the party to take further action,” he added.