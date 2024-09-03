Thrissur Pooram fiasco: CPI leader V S Sunilkumar urges govt to release probe report

THRISSUR: Former Agriculture Minister and CPI leader V S Sunilkumar on Tuesday urged the state government to publish the report that probed the reasons for the ruckus during the Thrissur Pooram in the wake of the ruling front MLA P V Anvar's allegations of suspected involvement by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in the incident.

"I don't know if ADGP Ajith Kumar was behind the police atrocities towards people who came to watch Pooram. But, the behaviour of police officers while on the field on pooram duty was not accidental. I suspect conspiracy behind it," he alleged.