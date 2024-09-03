Thrissur Pooram fiasco: CPI leader V S Sunilkumar urges govt to release probe report

THRISSUR: Former Agriculture Minister and CPI leader V S Sunilkumar on Tuesday urged the state government to publish the report that probed the reasons for the ruckus during the Thrissur Pooram in the wake of the ruling front MLA P V Anvar's allegations of suspected involvement by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in the incident.
"I don't know if ADGP Ajith Kumar was behind the police atrocities towards people who came to watch Pooram. But, the behaviour of police officers while on the field on pooram duty was not accidental. I suspect conspiracy behind it," he alleged.
Sunilkumar also questioned how BJP candidate and present MoS Suresh Gopi arrived at the Thiruvambady office at 2.45 am in an ambulance, while all others including the Revenue Minister came to know about it very late.
Thrissur Pooram witnessed an unusual crisis on April 19, as Thiruvambady devaswom decided not to hold the fireworks display in wake of the protest towards unwanted restrictions by the police.