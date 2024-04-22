Pooram fiasco: Kerala government transfers Thrissur police commissioner, ACP

Protesting the police restrictions, the Thiruvambady devaswom had stopped the ceremonies abruptly late on Friday. Subsequently, the fireworks display was delayed by over three hours. The devaswom authorities had alleged that police used barricades wherever possible and restricted free movement of people.

Amid complaints that the police went overboard in its security arrangements, a video has surfaced on social media that showed the police commissioner blocking the committee members and volunteers who were heading to feed elephants and taking parasols for Kudamattam inside the temple.

‘Many cops on duty were unaware of rituals, timings’

An internal report of the Special Branch has held the commissioner responsible for the unexpected events, according to sources. As per the special branch report, only superior officers were briefed about the pooram duty beforehand, while the other personnel on duty were ignorant about festival rituals and its timings.