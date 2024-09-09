Kerala government in dilemma over ADGP Ajith Kumar’s removal amid burning row

So, even if the government decides to transfer the ADGP, it would be made to appear that the transfer came at the behest of the officer himself and not the government, as that will save Ajith a few blushes.

The CM has so far thrown his weight behind the ADGP despite CPM-backed MLA P V Anvar raising serious allegations against him, including that of hobnobbing with RSS national leaders. However, the CM’s stand drew criticism from various quarters, including the UDF, which had alleged that the ADGP was acting at the behest of Pinarayi. The CPI too was not amused by the controversies.

One of the options before the government is to move the ADGP out of the post when he goes on leave for four days, starting from September 14. There have been reports that the ADGP might even request the government to sanction his leave much earlier than September 14. In case he goes on leave, it is assumed that Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will be given the additional charge.