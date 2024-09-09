Kerala government in dilemma over ADGP Ajith Kumar’s removal amid burning row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid allegations flying thick and fast against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, including his controversial meetings with RSS leaders which pose uneasy questions for the Left dispensation, the state government is weighing its options on how to deal with the officer who is considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Sources close to the government said a section of the political establishment wants the officer to be transferred to another post. However, the home department feels that taking action against the officer for an unofficial meeting would be inappropriate.
So, even if the government decides to transfer the ADGP, it would be made to appear that the transfer came at the behest of the officer himself and not the government, as that will save Ajith a few blushes.
The CM has so far thrown his weight behind the ADGP despite CPM-backed MLA P V Anvar raising serious allegations against him, including that of hobnobbing with RSS national leaders. However, the CM’s stand drew criticism from various quarters, including the UDF, which had alleged that the ADGP was acting at the behest of Pinarayi. The CPI too was not amused by the controversies.
One of the options before the government is to move the ADGP out of the post when he goes on leave for four days, starting from September 14. There have been reports that the ADGP might even request the government to sanction his leave much earlier than September 14. In case he goes on leave, it is assumed that Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will be given the additional charge.
However, within the government apparatus, there has been apprehensions on how the move would pan out. Since the post of Law and Order ADGP gives one a tight control over the day-to-day activities of the police force, finding a suitable replacement for Ajith would be a tough task. Also, sources said, moving the officer from the powerful post would embolden his detractors.
“There is a feeling that moving Ajith out would leave him more vulnerable. The government will certainly be considering this while taking a decision on him,” a highly-placed source said.
Meanwhile, the statements of Anvar -- which were recorded by Thrissur Range DIG Thomson Jose -- and the evidence that the Nilambur legislator had handed over to the officer during their interaction on Saturday have been sent to the State Police Chief. The high-level inquiry team, headed by the DGP, has been given clear instructions from the government to ensure that the finer details of the proceedings are not leaked.
Sources said the documents collected and the statements recorded by the rest of the team members are being directly relayed to the police chief.