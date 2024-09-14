Fighting odds, Kerala farmers reduce dependence on Tamil Nadu for vegetables

KOCHI: Despite the sizzling summer followed by monsoon rain that inundated farmlands, the vagaries of nature could not defeat the spirit of farmers in the state. Reducing the dependence on Tamil Nadu for vegetables, Kerala farmers have produced around 80% of the vegetables for the Onam market this season. The Vegetables and Fruits Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) has procured 4,000 tonnes of vegetables for the Onam Market from farmers while Horticorp has procured 400 tonnes of vegetables from Kerala farmers and 1,000 tonnes from neighbouring states.
According to Agriculture Minister P Prasad, the state has produced 1,98,868 tonnes of vegetables under the vegetable development programme for Onam season. As many as 44 types of vegetables have been produced which helped to avoid price hike during the festival season.
“The procurement of vegetables from Kerala farmers helps to ensure the quality of the product as the farming is directly monitored by the VFPCK. Farmers across the state have formed self-help groups under the VFPCK and give guidelines on the selection of vegetables suitable for each region which reduces chances of overproduction which may lead to price crash. We have been able to ensure better returns to the farmers by avoiding middlemen which also helps to avoid a spike in prices during festival season,” said VFPCK chief executive officer V Sivaramakrishnan.
“This year we have procured seven vegetables, including, pumpkin, ash gourd, snake gourd, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, cucumber and cabbage entirely from farmers in Kerala. The increase in production has helped to keep the prices at bay. We monitor the farming in each region to avoid overproduction which can cause price crash,” said Horticorp regional manager K S Pradeep.
The farmers in Vattavada and Kanthalloor of Idukki district have produced cabbage, carrot, potatoes, tomatoes, beans and garlic in large quantities, which has reduced the dependence on other states. The Horticorp has procured 7,300 kg of shallots, 32,000kg of big onion, 6,500kg of carrots, 13,500kg of cabbage, 2,400kg of green chilli, 9,600kg of tomatoes, 20,000kg of potatoes, 3,000kg of beans, 4,800kg of drumstick and 750kg of garlic for the Onam season. The procurement from outside the state was made after ensuring maximum procurement from Kerala farmers.
The farmers in the high range areas bordering the forest have stopped cultivation of banana (nentran) due to wild animal menace. According to farmers, elephants, wild pigs and wild gaur have been destroying the plantains, which forced them to switch to other crops, The farmers in Palakkad are now cultivating bitter gourd, ash gourd, yardlong beans, pumpkins, brinjal, ladies finger, ridge gourd and snake gourd.
Farmers in Vattavada cultivate cabbage, carrot, beetroot, potato etc in large quantities. If there is a price crash in Kerala, they load the vegetables on the back of donkeys and transport them to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu crossing the Kadavari forest. The farmers in Kanthalloor refused to sell vegetables to Horticorp this time as the procurement agency is yet to pay around `30 lakh in dues.
The Elavanchery farmers’ self-help group in Palakkad district has made giant strides as they have sold vegetables worth Rs 13 crore during the past five months. “The farmers had suffered loss due to the drought in April and the heavy rain in July. Still they have performed remarkably. They cultivate bitter gourd, snake gourd, yardlong beans, pumpkin, ash gourd, green chilli, bottle gourd and ridge gourd. We have sold more than 100 tonnes of vegetables last week. There are around 20 active farmers groups in Elavanchery and there are more than 300 active members. Around 40 farmers are cultivating vegetables in more than 10 acres of land. In 2023-24 we had sold vegetables worth Rs 15 crore. But this year we have already reached a turnover of Rs 13 crore till August 31,” said Elavanchery VFPCK officer Bindu Chandran.
“We are cultivating seven vegetables in around 32 hectares of land and have been selling 4 to 5 tonnes of vegetables per day during the past one week. During the season, the production touches 15 tonnes a day. Most of the members are marginal farmers and we have taken the land on lease for cultivation,” said K Suresh, president of Ayiloor Paliyamangalam farmers’ self-help group in Palakkad district.
Vegetable production in Kerala
44 types of vegetables
Production: 1,98,868 tonnes
Area under cultivation: 19,528 hectares
Vegetables procured from Kerala farmers by VFPCK: 4,000 tonnes
Vegetables procured by Horticorp from Kerala farmers: 400 tonnes
Vegetables procured by Horticorp from outside: 1,000 tonnes
No of farmers’ self help groups under VFPCK: 295