Fighting odds, Kerala farmers reduce dependence on Tamil Nadu for vegetables

KOCHI: Despite the sizzling summer followed by monsoon rain that inundated farmlands, the vagaries of nature could not defeat the spirit of farmers in the state. Reducing the dependence on Tamil Nadu for vegetables, Kerala farmers have produced around 80% of the vegetables for the Onam market this season. The Vegetables and Fruits Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) has procured 4,000 tonnes of vegetables for the Onam Market from farmers while Horticorp has procured 400 tonnes of vegetables from Kerala farmers and 1,000 tonnes from neighbouring states.

According to Agriculture Minister P Prasad, the state has produced 1,98,868 tonnes of vegetables under the vegetable development programme for Onam season. As many as 44 types of vegetables have been produced which helped to avoid price hike during the festival season.

“The procurement of vegetables from Kerala farmers helps to ensure the quality of the product as the farming is directly monitored by the VFPCK. Farmers across the state have formed self-help groups under the VFPCK and give guidelines on the selection of vegetables suitable for each region which reduces chances of overproduction which may lead to price crash. We have been able to ensure better returns to the farmers by avoiding middlemen which also helps to avoid a spike in prices during festival season,” said VFPCK chief executive officer V Sivaramakrishnan.

“This year we have procured seven vegetables, including, pumpkin, ash gourd, snake gourd, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, cucumber and cabbage entirely from farmers in Kerala. The increase in production has helped to keep the prices at bay. We monitor the farming in each region to avoid overproduction which can cause price crash,” said Horticorp regional manager K S Pradeep.

The farmers in Vattavada and Kanthalloor of Idukki district have produced cabbage, carrot, potatoes, tomatoes, beans and garlic in large quantities, which has reduced the dependence on other states. The Horticorp has procured 7,300 kg of shallots, 32,000kg of big onion, 6,500kg of carrots, 13,500kg of cabbage, 2,400kg of green chilli, 9,600kg of tomatoes, 20,000kg of potatoes, 3,000kg of beans, 4,800kg of drumstick and 750kg of garlic for the Onam season. The procurement from outside the state was made after ensuring maximum procurement from Kerala farmers.