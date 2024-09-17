26 individuals identified to be at 'highest risk' for Nipah infection in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: A total of 26 individuals from the contact list of the Nipah victim in Thiruvali, Malappuram, were identified by the health department on Tuesday as being at the highest risk for the infection.

These 26 individuals were identified from a list of 104 people in the high-risk category. Health Minister Veena George said that appropriate treatment and medication are being provided to them.

Veena added that the health department is working to determine if anyone has contracted the virus from the deceased. A 24-year-old succumbed to Nipah infection on September 9, and his body was buried on September 10.