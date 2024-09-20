Despite repeated Nipah outbreaks, Kerala yet to look into bat biology

“Till the source is traced the Nipah virus infections will recur,” head of the Wildlife Biology Department at KFRI Balakrishnan Peroth told TNIE.

“KFRI has all the expertise, human resources and infrastructure to carry out a scientific study on the biology of bats. Now, we are dealing with the virus only on medical terms. We have to know whether it is seasonal, happens only during breeding seasons, and whether it transmits through any other animals rather than bats. For that we have to map the roosts of bats,” he said.

Though KFRI has researchers and students who deal with bats, the state government has yet to approach the institute.

As part of the Citizen Science Project to study the characteristics of the bats locally and bring awareness to the public, KFRI has mapped 160 bat roosts across the state.

“NiV virus could be transmitted through other animals such as pigs, cows, mongoose cats and dogs. We have yet to establish in Kerala that the virus is transmitted to humans through bats. In Malaysia, it was detected in domestic pigs. The importance of scientific study arises here,” Balakrishnan said.

According to scientists, unlike Bangladesh and Malaysia where the source was properly identified, in Kerala, there is always a missing link while investigating the index cases.