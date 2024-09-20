Reform-driven changes lead to sharp decline in driving test success rate

KOZHIKODE: The implementation of stricter reforms in Kerala’s driving test system has caused a significant drop in the passing rate--between 40 per cent and 45 per cent--a sharp decrease from the previous near-100 per cent success. It has to be noted that on an average, the pass rate for driving tests in Kerala has remained between 60 per cent and 70 per cent. The Transport Department, facing a surge in new license seekers and repeat test applicants, has proposed increasing the number of tests conducted. This decision emerged from a high-level meeting led by the state’s Transport Minister.
Under the revised guidelines, each Regional Transport Office (RTO) will now administer 100 tests per day instead of the previous 80, handled by two officers per office. While 6,000 people currently participate in driving tests across 17 RTOs and 69 Joint RTOs, this number is a reduction from 8,000 before the reform.
Joint RTOs, which currently process 40 tests per day, including applications from previous test-takers, may also see an increase in their testing capacity. The reform has also led to a decrease in learner license applications. As part of the proposed measures, the department plans to increase the learner’s test quota and undertake mass recruitment of more experienced driving instructors in licensed schools.
Nazeer P A, Kozhikode RTO, highlighted the positive impact of the recent reforms in Kerala’s driving test system. “The new reforms introduced in the already existing system have indeed brought significant changes in the way driving tests are conducted,” he said. According to Nazeer, the updated system has resulted in candidates taking the tests more seriously, improving the overall quality of applicants.
He emphasised the role of technology in transforming the process, stating, “Technology has played a key role in the latest facelift brought to the system.” Nazeer also expressed optimism about the reforms leading to safer roads. “We are looking forward to seeing more efficient and responsible drivers on the road rather than simply increasing the number of drivers,” he added, underscoring the focus on long-term road safety over the mere issuance of licenses.
Started on May 1, the Kerala government introduced more stringent rules for issuing driving licenses. This initiative, led by the Transport Department, was aimed at ensuring that licenses granted in the state were both reliable and credible. The newly enforced rules include additional assessments such as angular, parallel, zig-zag driving, and gradient tests, replacing the previously used ‘H’ track method for light motor vehicles (LMVs).
Furthermore, per the Transport Commissioner’s directive, only vehicles with manual gear shifts will be allowed for LMV driving tests to align with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The department found that vehicles with automatic transmissions and electric vehicles do not provide an adequate measure of driving skills, raising potential safety concerns.
Other key changes include limiting motor vehicle inspectors to conducting 30 tests per day, including a mix of new and failed applicants, and conducting road tests for motorcycles on public roads instead of test grounds.
Strict regulations have also been placed on driving schools, requiring them to replace vehicles older than 15 years, install dashboard cameras and vehicle tracking devices, and hire instructors with mechanical qualifications.
Transport Minister K G Ganesh Kumar initiated the overhaul shortly after taking office in January, prioritising rigorous testing over the mass issuance of licenses.
The department’s reforms were based on a report by a committee led by Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan.