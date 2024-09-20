Reform-driven changes lead to sharp decline in driving test success rate

Joint RTOs, which currently process 40 tests per day, including applications from previous test-takers, may also see an increase in their testing capacity. The reform has also led to a decrease in learner license applications. As part of the proposed measures, the department plans to increase the learner’s test quota and undertake mass recruitment of more experienced driving instructors in licensed schools.

Nazeer P A, Kozhikode RTO, highlighted the positive impact of the recent reforms in Kerala’s driving test system. “The new reforms introduced in the already existing system have indeed brought significant changes in the way driving tests are conducted,” he said. According to Nazeer, the updated system has resulted in candidates taking the tests more seriously, improving the overall quality of applicants.

He emphasised the role of technology in transforming the process, stating, “Technology has played a key role in the latest facelift brought to the system.” Nazeer also expressed optimism about the reforms leading to safer roads. “We are looking forward to seeing more efficient and responsible drivers on the road rather than simply increasing the number of drivers,” he added, underscoring the focus on long-term road safety over the mere issuance of licenses.