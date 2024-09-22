Congress leaders take potshots at CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within hours of CM Pinarayi Vijayan rallying behind his political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar, Congress state president K Sudhakaran, UDF convener M M Hassan and CWC leader Ramesh Chennithala have come up against him.

Congress state president Sudhakaran opined that Pinarayi had been protective of P Sasi, the political secretary to the CM and ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar, so that he could go scot-free. He further said that five months elapsed following the Thrissur Pooram disruption and still there was no sign of the probe report being released.

“He also did not reply to the query on why the ADGP had met the RSS leaders,” said Sudhakaran. While Hassan challenged Pinarayi whether he had the guts to take action against rebel CPM MLA P V Anvar, Chennithala alleged the Pinarayi government had become a safe zone for looters and smugglers.

“The CM has given scant regard to the CPI, the second-largest ally in the LDF. If the CPI has any pride left in them then they should react to the Chief Minister’s autocratic style of functioning,” said Hassan. Chennithala said, “Following the press briefing by Pinarayi, two things have become clear. “Anvar is going to be dethroned. Secondly, the probe team’s report on Ajith Kumar is going to give a clean chit to him.”