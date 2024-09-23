Call for reassessing Nipah containment strategies in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health experts are increasingly calling for a reassessment of the containment measures implemented during Nipah outbreaks, emphasising the need to understand the disease’s epidemiology.

They argue that imposing strict restrictions on entire population in areas where outbreaks occur is overly harsh and ineffective, given that Nipah primarily spreads through close contact with infected individuals.

Despite the serious nature of managing a Nipah outbreak, which is characterised by high mortality rates, experts criticise measures such as designating containment zones, closing schools, and banning public gatherings.

Recently, the authorities declared five wards in Thiruvali and Mambadu panchayats in Malappuram as containment zones due to a Nipah outbreak. These restrictions will last for the 42-day incubation period, with periodic reviews. Similar measures were imposed on Pandikad and Anakkayam panchayats during a previous outbreak in July.

Having experienced five Nipah outbreaks previously, experts believe it’s time to reconsider containment strategies to reduce societal hardships from prolonged restrictions, shifting the focus towards enhanced surveillance and research. In its 26-year history, the Nipah virus has resulted in about 800 cases and fewer than 500 deaths globally.